I Praise the Moon, Even When She Laughs
I got drunk once and woke in Korea
with you watching over me.
Odd, how you spend seasons looking
down, and I, up. If I lived in a cloud,
could you discern me from the other
particles? Perhaps your down is
peripheral, or left, or non-directional. I can
fathom this without measuring scope,
yet I feel queasy about the possibility
of being merely one vaporous drop
coalescing among others, unnamed
and forgettable, awaiting the particular
atmospheric conditions to plummet to my
fate. As if we control our own gravities!
One winter I grilled pork tenderloin under
your gaze, unaware that the grass
around me had caught fire, and when I
unwound the hose and turned on the
faucet you laughed, as the hose wasn’t
connected and only my feet were
extinguished. Dinner was delayed
that evening, but I praised you just the same.
I look up, heedless in the stars’ grip, unable
to retrace all those steps taken to this here,
now, but still you sway above the branches,
sighing, lighting my path, returned once
again, even if not apparent at all times. Every
star signals a departure. Each is an arrival.
* * *
“I Praise the Moon, Even When She Laughs” was published in Sourland Mountain Review in January 2017.
“I got drunk once and woke in Korea with you watching over me….”. I like that it implies that you awoke with no knowledge of how you got to Korea!
Ahhh…South Korea… so many memories…
To be truthful, I could say that about most days… How did I get to this rural property in Texas? There was no plan!
There never is a plan to get to rural property… in Texas or anywhere. I think rural property “happens” to people!
That was certainly the case with us.
The only people that “plan” to get rural property are (in my experience) people who imagine they can “avoid” taxation, or lunatics who start their own self-oriented religions that rapidly devolve into sexualized eschatological communes.
So your idea of a rural place (to rest and write?) certainly sounds like a great idea to me, considering the previous options! 🙂
Well, we’ve owned it for 16 years, and rest and writing have seldom eased into the equation. At times the work seems overwhelming, but we finally broke down and hired someone to do the construction/demolition we’ve needed. So today I read poetry on the porch while listening to the sound of saw and hammers. A pleasant afternoon!
I love this one, Robert.
Thank you, Merrill.
Beautiful, Robert.
Thanks, Sarah.
I absolutely love this. There are so many things, astronomical in scale, that can make us feel both silly and insignificant, but none like the moon. The sun is too bright most time to both view and reflect simultaneously, but the moon, is as watchful as it is watched. Lovely Imagery. I hope the pork tenderloin survived the grass fire and wet feet!
The pork was tasty that night, served with a cranberry-chipotle sauce. Yum.
Beautiful words! 😊
So pleased you like it. Thank you.
Can truly relate to the energies here – distracted by focus on moon, concern for one’s own gravity … marvelous! Praises indeed – for moon and for this poem.
I’ll never escape the moon’s influence. Nor would I want to.
Beautiful.
Thanks very much.
Those last two lines.
From one moment to the next.
And on!
Every star signals a departure.
Each is an arrival.
Straight from the heart and into mine…my best part of the poem
And I love Korea too.
Oh, those comings and goings! I spent a week in Busan many years ago, when I was in the navy. A wonderful week!
Wow Busan that’s nice…I saw this movie ‘A trip to Busan’ really scary though.
I encountered no zombies there. 😄
Lol am happy about that
I probably resembled one on a certain morning…
Lol very reassuring
🙂
I like it so much more when the moon laughs than when she smirks. In any case, the older I get, the more I’m pleased to be her comic relief. 🙂
I’m usually deserving of the smirks, but agree that her laughter is more pleasant. 😁
