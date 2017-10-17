Onions
My knife never sings but hums instead when withdrawn from its block, a metallic whisper so modest only the wielder may hear it. Or perhaps the dog, who seems to enjoy the kitchen nearly as much as I. A Japanese blade, it’s a joy to hold, perfectly balanced, stainless steel-molybdenum alloy, blade and handle of one piece, bright, untarnished, and so sharp as to slide through, rather than awkwardly rupture and divide, its next task on the board.
We’ve never counted the chopped and rendered onions, the fine dice, slender rings and discarded skins, but if we could gather all the corpses we’ve produced together over the years, we’d form a monument to our work, cooperation of metal and man, a Waterloo mound in memory of the bulbs laid there, the planning involved, the missteps and serendipity, and the tears shed along the way.
The blade doesn’t care. It is. It works. It moves things, it lifts, it parts them, and in return is cleansed, and later, in the quiet room, maintains its edge with a silvery rasp, angled steel on steel in a circular motion, over and over, until finally it hums its way back into the block. But it never sings.
“Onions” last appeared here in September 2016. Hmm. This reminds me that I need to sharpen knives…
Follow me!
Visit my site.
LikeLike
I absolutely love your writing style. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Brenda!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure. 🙂
LikeLike
I second that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now I want an onion sandwich: a thick slice of yellow onion on bead with mayonnaise and mustard. Onions are great. Shredded green onions on top of fried, caramelized white onions on fried mushrooms all piled on top of garlic shrimp on toast. Not what you wanna eat before kissing anyone… but great for any other occasion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that does sound good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well if good friends eat onions together the kissing is no problemo
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed…
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can you write something so good about anything and everything?! 🌹
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are too kind! The mundane is glorious and fascinating. And I love onions and using my knife. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your eye for detail, and your means of poetic translation and elevation of the humble, is such an inspiration. And rarely do you offer up a poem that does not trigger memory or connection of my own…like this one, and the humble steel kitchen knife, in its sheath fashioned of newspaper, that resides in the drawer by our stove. My father gave it to me, and he had found it in the brand new, fieldstone Cape Cod house he bought when he first got married to my mother in 1961. The blade is marked “Damascus xXx”, and is, I’m sure, much reduced from its original length, over years of sharpening. *sigh* (You don’t have to read my ramblings! But there are times I am compelled to share, and for those moments, thank you! 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, shucks, Carrie. Thank you, as always, for your kindness. And for sharing your knife’s story!
LikeLike
So is o at the edge for onions? Kidding
And as I read the first paragraph I was like “who is this awesome writer” because I am scrolling the reader and sometimes posts just come and I skim – than I saw the blog and was like. “Of course.”
And all that to say I enjoyed every word – the glide – the function – the Waterloo analogy etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! And thank you for your kind words, Yvette!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I just had cabbage and meat – let me know if u have any cabbage writing pieces ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cabbage has yet to make it to the forefront, but one never knows!
LikeLiked by 1 person
☺️
LikeLike
Ah, reminds me of cooking classes with Edward Espe Brown and my special knife I am afraid to sharpen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that sounds like a poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sharpen knives or pair it Seamus Heaney’s “When all the others were away at Mass.” I love that poem, the memory of his mother…and knives peeling potatoes.
LikeLike
Hi. The knives remind me of daggers found in King Tut’s tomb. They couldn’t figure out how daggers made of iron could fit in the king’s time frame. That’s only because they think they’re so right when they’re wrong about many things. Anyhow, your poem was published? Take care.
LikeLike
I’ve just sharpening my onion chopping Wiltshire knife, preparing my onions for the sauce over delicious slow cooked lamb shanks. Loved your tasty poem, and your line “A Waterloo mound in memory of the bulbs laid there” had me cooking in tears…..
LikeLike
wow and wow. i will never look at a knife or an onion the same way again.
LikeLike