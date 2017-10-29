Human Distance
1
Apart from edges, and into deeper darkness,
our scars crawl, remaining aloof.
2
Open windows frame the ache in motion, the
displaced notes between two wavering spaces.
3
Absent light, absent voice. What is the longitude of
grace? Consider errors and their remnants.
4
Navigators measured lunar distance and the height
of two bodies to determine Greenwich time.
5
I study the passing cloud
and its descent, noting the nature of condensation.
6
Desire: the fragmented night and its circumstance.
7
Heavenly form. The moon’s dull glow.
Acquiescence before the body’s silt.
8
Interstellar matter become dust, become
gas, become molecule.
9
Human distance registers no scale.
“Human Distance” was published in Bindlestiff in summer 2016, and has also appeared on this blog.
Beautiful reflection, Robert. I like the photos, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Merril. The photos are from morguefile.com.
LikeLike
Great poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of yours, one of my favorites, Bob.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This morning, I’ve been reading an article in Scientific American about a current LHC experiment in Cern designed to observe/describe the properties of third generation quarks (whatever *that* means…) called “beauty quarks.” Anyway, I see this here bold (not to mention gorgeous) consideration of “errors and their remnants” as a sign those quantum physicists just might be on the right track! 🌟🌠✨🔎💡😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poets, physicists. What’s the difference? 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
A wonderfully scribed poetry work. And those beautiful images add spice to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ajibola.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure
LikeLike
I thought I’d be unable to sleep because I’d be playing The Indictment Guessing Game. But now I’ll spend at least part of that night watching these lines jump synaptic chasms in my brain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do wonder who’ll be indicted, but I think sleep will come. 😴
LikeLiked by 1 person
A great poem Robert, the universe, our time and distance, all encapsulated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ivor. They all seem to converge…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh this feels like it could be the poetic voice for the Lunar men 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps it is. 🙃 🌙
LikeLike