Human Distance

Posted on

nautical_tools


Human Distance 

1

Apart from edges, and into deeper darkness,
our scars crawl, remaining aloof.

2

Open windows frame the ache in motion, the
displaced notes between two wavering spaces.

3

Absent light, absent voice. What is the longitude of
grace? Consider errors and their remnants.

4

Navigators measured lunar distance and the height
of two bodies to determine Greenwich time.

5

I study the passing cloud
and its descent, noting the nature of condensation.

6

Desire: the fragmented night and its circumstance.

7

Heavenly form. The moon’s dull glow.
Acquiescence before the body’s silt.

8

Interstellar matter become dust, become
gas, become molecule.

9

Human distance registers no scale.

greenwich_meridian

“Human Distance” was published in Bindlestiff in summer 2016, and has also appeared on this blog.

18 thoughts on "Human Distance

  4. This morning, I’ve been reading an article in Scientific American about a current LHC experiment in Cern designed to observe/describe the properties of third generation quarks (whatever *that* means…) called “beauty quarks.” Anyway, I see this here bold (not to mention gorgeous) consideration of “errors and their remnants” as a sign those quantum physicists just might be on the right track! 🌟🌠✨🔎💡😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

