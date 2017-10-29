

Human Distance

1

Apart from edges, and into deeper darkness,

our scars crawl, remaining aloof.

2

Open windows frame the ache in motion, the

displaced notes between two wavering spaces.

3

Absent light, absent voice. What is the longitude of

grace? Consider errors and their remnants.

4

Navigators measured lunar distance and the height

of two bodies to determine Greenwich time.

5

I study the passing cloud

and its descent, noting the nature of condensation.

6

Desire: the fragmented night and its circumstance.

7

Heavenly form. The moon’s dull glow.

Acquiescence before the body’s silt.

8

Interstellar matter become dust, become

gas, become molecule.

9

Human distance registers no scale.

“Human Distance” was published in Bindlestiff in summer 2016, and has also appeared on this blog.