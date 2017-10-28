Odi et amo (Zero)

How I fear what you contain.
Reaching through,

I find only more you,
but when I multiply your being,

the result limits me.
I add myself to your body and obtain

only myself. If nothing is something,
how, what, may I claim?

Your beginning and end, a line
become circle, become identity.

I enter, and entering, depart.

 

zero MGD©

“Odi et amo (Zero)” appeared on the blog in December 2015, and was published in The Basil O’Flaherty in October 2016.

  3. This is undoubtedly my most favorite since I have had the opportunity to read your poems. My thoughts are confused. I’m not sure if it leaves me lonely, sad, scared or with anticipation of a sequel like a movie. This is great. Poor zero. I love it. This made my day.

