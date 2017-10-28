Odi et amo (zero)
How I fear what you contain.
Reaching through,
I find only more you,
but when I multiply your being,
the result limits me.
I add myself to your body and obtain
only myself. If nothing is something,
how, what, may I claim?
Your beginning and end, a line
become circle, become identity.
I enter, and entering, depart.
“Odi et amo (Zero)” appeared on the blog in December 2015, and was published in The Basil O’Flaherty in October 2016.
I think this is among the first of your poems that I read — and I was hooked! 🙂
I’m so glad you read it! Thank you.
Catullus.
But of course!
This is undoubtedly my most favorite since I have had the opportunity to read your poems. My thoughts are confused. I’m not sure if it leaves me lonely, sad, scared or with anticipation of a sequel like a movie. This is great. Poor zero. I love it. This made my day.
Thank you! Sometimes I think zero grows weary of being considered nothing. 🙂
All I’m getting on Facebook at the moment is the circular arrow. How did you know? 🙂
