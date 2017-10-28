Odi et amo (zero)

How I fear what you contain.

Reaching through,

I find only more you,

but when I multiply your being,

the result limits me.

I add myself to your body and obtain

only myself. If nothing is something,

how, what, may I claim?

Your beginning and end, a line

become circle, become identity.

I enter, and entering, depart.

“Odi et amo (Zero)” appeared on the blog in December 2015, and was published in The Basil O’Flaherty in October 2016.