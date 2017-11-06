Refusal Charm
Every rock a precept —
a fist in a garden of palms
a skull is a skull
she says
and I am no iris
overnight the green beetles
have learned flight
now they lumber
into windows
bright asteroids falling
I prefer other voices
in the lantana or dirt
mounded in grids
asking may I come out
no it is late too late
“Refusal Charm” first appeared here in October 2016.
…so good, Robert.
Thank you, Anthony. Much appreciated.
Dear Lord, “every rock a precept…”. That is one of the greatest statements about Zen I have ever read, maybe the best, and I spent nearly ten years researching Zen Buddhism in libraries, in China/South Korea/japan, and so on. Holy f*ck… what a mind you have Okaji Sensei. Dogen Zenji could have done a commentary or indeed a whole sermon on that line!
Sometimes the rocks in my head speak out. 😀
“every rock a (Buddhist) precept” what a profound expression of Zen theology… if your hea dis full of such rocks, you have no need of anything. You have mingled with the great “One”. Plotinus would be proud!
