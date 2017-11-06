Refusal Charm

skull

Refusal Charm

Every rock a precept —
a fist in a garden of palms

a skull is a skull
she says

and I am        no iris

overnight the green beetles
have learned flight

now they lumber
into windows

bright asteroids        falling

I prefer other voices
in the lantana        or dirt

mounded in grids
asking        may I come out

no      it is late      too late

oh

“Refusal Charm” first appeared here in October 2016.

  2. Dear Lord, “every rock a precept…”. That is one of the greatest statements about Zen I have ever read, maybe the best, and I spent nearly ten years researching Zen Buddhism in libraries, in China/South Korea/japan, and so on. Holy f*ck… what a mind you have Okaji Sensei. Dogen Zenji could have done a commentary or indeed a whole sermon on that line!

