Refusal Charm

Every rock a precept —

a fist in a garden of palms

a skull is a skull

she says

and I am no iris

overnight the green beetles

have learned flight

now they lumber

into windows

bright asteroids falling

I prefer other voices

in the lantana or dirt

mounded in grids

asking may I come out

no it is late too late

“Refusal Charm” first appeared here in October 2016.