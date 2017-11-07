Nightmare Charm
To awaken undisturbed
or at all
I unclench my fist
freeing darkness.
How to transcribe the dead’s tune?
They float
within they float
within,
fear’s cascading grip transcending sleep
“Nightmare Charm” first appeared here in May 2016.
Considering accelerating repetition of pointless mass shootings, I am inner-interpreting your last line as PRECLUDING sleep. (Unable to sleep last night wondering what/who/where next … expecting when=soon.)
I know what you mean. I haven’t been able to sort my jumbled feelings.
Reblogged this on Ancien Hippie.
Thanks for reblogging.
I must’ve missed this one when it was first shared! Wow.
They all come around eventually. 🙂
I’m glad this one did!
This made me feel that moment after you wake, when you have not yet realized it was a dream.
Those are such interesting moments.
💓
Thank you, Candice. I hope this finds you well.
Remind me how much I was afraid of the dark and of sleeping alone when I was a kid. Now I am charmed by my nightmares and never afraid of the dark or loneliness.
Thank you for sharing, Robert.
