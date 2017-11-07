Nightmare Charm

Nightmare Charm

To awaken     undisturbed

or at all

I unclench my fist
freeing darkness.

How to transcribe the dead’s tune?

They float

within     they      float

within,
fear’s cascading grip      transcending sleep

nightmare

“Nightmare Charm” first appeared here in May 2016.

12 thoughts on "Nightmare Charm

  6. Remind me how much I was afraid of the dark and of sleeping alone when I was a kid. Now I am charmed by my nightmares and never afraid of the dark or loneliness.
    Thank you for sharing, Robert.

