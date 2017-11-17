Gruyere
Thinking of speech and the gruyere sliver
balancing on that blade, which nouns push it over,
which hold it in place. How simplicity defies the complex.
Like the hard-crusted bread of flour, water, salt and yeast.
The elemental surge. A little steam. An incantation
born of emptiness: he speaks but says nothing
as the cheese teeters on the edge, suffering
the plight of the incomprehensible. Funny
that adding more reduces the whole, and less
flavors it. A few words, a spice. A syllable.
Milk and rennet. Verbs. A confident tongue.
A favorite cheese … and darn good poem! Nice combo.
Thanks, Jazz. One of my favorites, too, especially when well aged.
To cheese or not to cheese?
That is never the question in my house, but which cheese might be!
i love cheese, so i am somewhat pleased the price of it here is extortionate, so i don’t get fat scoffing my face.
I counter my piggish ways by purchasing small pieces. Of course I can’t seem to control the number of small pieces…
