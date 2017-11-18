What We Say When We Say Nothing

The rain has died and everything follows:

black, white – the law’s supposition. Their bodies

glisten only in memory. One says look at me from the steel

table as the scale registers the heart’s

weight. Another cries uncertainty in the most certain

of circumstances — laid open, emptied then closed,

the simple mechanics of ritual and form. Throughout my

dreams a line of dark figures shimmer in the cold

corridor, end-to-end, supine and unmoving, assigning

loss. I have fifty-six years and more questions than

answers. The drought testifies to a wrong. A woman

visits her son, a father weeps. Our silence, complicit.

My poem, “What We Say When We Say Nothing,” was published in Glass: A Journal of Poetry in January 2017. Many thanks to editor Anthony Frame for taking this piece and aligning it with some great poems.