What We Say When We Say Nothing
The rain has died and everything follows:
black, white – the law’s supposition. Their bodies
glisten only in memory. One says look at me from the steel
table as the scale registers the heart’s
weight. Another cries uncertainty in the most certain
of circumstances — laid open, emptied then closed,
the simple mechanics of ritual and form. Throughout my
dreams a line of dark figures shimmer in the cold
corridor, end-to-end, supine and unmoving, assigning
loss. I have fifty-six years and more questions than
answers. The drought testifies to a wrong. A woman
visits her son, a father weeps. Our silence, complicit.
My poem, “What We Say When We Say Nothing,” was published in Glass: A Journal of Poetry in January 2017. Many thanks to editor Anthony Frame for taking this piece and aligning it with some great poems.
Kudos for incorporating “supine” into your work. It’s a fantastic word.
Ha! Thanks, Robert. I don’t believe I’d used it before in a poem.
This is in the top ten list (of my favorite Okaji Masterpieces!), for sure. I find the image of “the heart’s weight” so visceral, like a gut-punch. It tethers us all to judgment and accountability.
Thank you, ma’am! The heart as organ, rather than receptacle for emotion, seemed more fitting in this piece. And yes, accountability!
