Poem Up at Vox Populi Posted on December 14, 2017 by robert okaji My poem "Letter to Gierke from the Future's Past" is featured at Vox Populi.
An absolutely delightful piece of reading, thoroughly enjoyable, and even more so for me, congratulations Robert, yippee, more celebrations!! Oh and I’m going to a book launch tomorrow night, I’ve a poem in the Geelong Writers Anthology 2017, I’ve out done myself. Quite a thrill for me, here in my home town. Haha, instant Christmas presents.
Thanks, Ivor. Owning a rural property has made me well versed in PVC. Ha! And congratulations on your publication More celebrations indeed!
I’ll come do the plumbing, you keep writing and submitting, and then we can both keep celebrating. !!
If we decide to capture rainwater again, I do have a pressure pump that will need to be reinstalled. 🙂
Sorry, Ivor the plumber is out of hours, call again later,, off to sleep 1.40am
Ha! Good night.
Congrats Robert and Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones 💖🎄✨
Thanks very much, and the same to you, Anita!
Thank you Robert 🍇🧀🍷Love and blessings Anita.
I understand the desire for perfection. What I need to understand is that it is not a constant and need not be a fixation. However, considering the variables, and with your generous guidance, Bob, I hope to approach one of its many points.
We’re hardest on ourselves, Ken. In truth, “good enough” approaches perfection often, and that’s as close as we’ll get. 🙂
Thanks, Bob. This is something to keep in mind at all times.
It is something to keep in mind, but I’m terrible at it. 😮
Congratulations, Robert. This poem is a delight. I really enjoyed it.
Thanks, Merril. I enjoy writing these letter poems.
It’s easy to be aware of the body these days it seems. I enjoy these letter verses. Slices of living, but it seems like you are talking to each reader personally. (K)
Life as metaphor, I suppose. Trying to find the universal in the specific.
