Palinode (soubasse)

In the land of two-dollar mornings, those things

we barely sense take precedence: uncaressed

skin sheathed in ivy, the punctuation mark diverting

power. Insidious corn, the cries of distressed trees

(cavitation in the xylem), soubasse, the ghost note,

prickling from below. Singularity. The appointee’s

hubris. The defining weight of a zero’s center.

A zero’s center defines emptiness, meaning nothing,

or, diverted light, a vacuum. Regard plenum: an air-filled

space, or a complete gathering of a legislative body. And

how did we arrive here from there? From the body we

compose units of measure: an ell, digit, fathom, the mile’s

thousand paces. I expose film to light, concealing yet

establishing a rational point.

Concealing the point implies position without extension,

a moment shedding its cracked sheath and giving rise

to the divine: above, below, male and female, hot or

cold. Reconciliation. A plateau. The still place linking the

infinite to the open hand, limitless black. Burning, I

calculate oxidation and dispersal, tendrils, a flaxen leaf,

its proposition to endings.

This first appeared, in slightly different form, in ditch, in January 2014, and was posted here in September 2016..