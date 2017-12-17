What Feet Know

feet

What Feet Know

The earth and its subterfuge.
Gravity and the points between here and there.

And sometimes the rasp of grainy mud
clenched between toes,
or a rock under the arch,
an explanation too pointed
for display on a page,
too hard, too much for flesh to bear.

No constellations foment underground.
Nothing there orbits a companion.

No light but for that darkness the heel scrapes away.

“What Feet Know” was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in December 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available from Finishing Line Press and Amazon.com.

12 thoughts on “What Feet Know

  2. Feet unless they hurt are frequently neglected in our daily lives. Your remarkable poem considerably raised their profile. I have been following your amazing post for quite some time now, but never received any notifications. But now the problem has been taken care of by WordPress.

