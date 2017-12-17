What Feet Know
The earth and its subterfuge.
Gravity and the points between here and there.
And sometimes the rasp of grainy mud
clenched between toes,
or a rock under the arch,
an explanation too pointed
for display on a page,
too hard, too much for flesh to bear.
No constellations foment underground.
Nothing there orbits a companion.
No light but for that darkness the heel scrapes away.
“What Feet Know” was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in December 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available from Finishing Line Press and Amazon.com.
Stunning Robert. I read it then listened. My heart gave me the poem’s depth my mind had missed. Thank you.
Thank you, Deb. Much appreciated.
I am awed and often overwhelmed by the incredible talent, wisdom and inspiration I am being exposed to from my blogging friends. What a rich journey this has become. Like your poem, I have had to learn to take more time to read, and “listen” to the depth of understanding I am being exposed to. I do feel a little like Pooh, traveling from house to house visiting my wonderful writing friends. 💛
There is indeed a great deal of talent and wisdom in the blogging community. My life has certainly been enriched by it.
It took me a bit to connect to it but it was worth the wait!
Slowing down and listening, as you mentioned! And finding your own rhythm.
Feet unless they hurt are frequently neglected in our daily lives. Your remarkable poem considerably raised their profile. I have been following your amazing post for quite some time now, but never received any notifications. But now the problem has been taken care of by WordPress.
Thank you, Peter. I’m glad you’re getting the notifications.
Well done. The added oration gave it even more magnitude. Amazing work.
Thank you, Ricardo. Much appreciated.
Truly a fabulous job at that. I’m stunned.
Thanks very much!
