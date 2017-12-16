Scarecrow Remembers
I recall nothing before my eyes captured
the horizon and the looped whorl of night’s
afterglow, the first crow-plumes
crossing from left to right, awakened to
everything but my history and what
preceded the morning. By midday
I had mastered the secret language of
corvids and learned to interpret the wind’s
folly. When the sun eased below the hills,
I divined the angle of declination and tilted
my head to true north, thinking this is my
calling, to point the way. But how few
of us bottle our life’s cause to sip as
needed. Later my dark friends whispered
the truth, and we laughed among the
rustling stalks as I pointed the way
not to the Alhambra or even Wichita,
but to the choicest kernels. Placed here
for one purpose, another claimed me.
I am the future without past, the present
decaying, tomorrow’s joke, impermanent
and shadowed. I am anomaly, risen.
* * *
“Scarecrow Remembers” was first published at The High Window in December 2016.
That’s an amazing poem! I loved your reading of it! Bravo🤗
Thanks very much, Sue.
Wisdom poem, and the audio conclusion seems to applaud just that. Bravo for Scarecrow!
Thanks, Jazz. Scarecrow doesn’t speak often…
Yup – seems he waits till something needs to be said …
He’s been quiet lately. Maybe he’ll break his silence soon.
Magnificent
Thank you, Bob.
The last three lines, holy moly!
Glad you liked them, Shawna. Thank you.
Love reading your poems. I get a strong sense of rhythm that gives purpose and direction – it makes for exciting reading when accompanied by the descriptive imagery conveyed. This poem has presence. Thank you.
Thanks, Emily. I try to incorporate rhythm and form into each poem, and sometimes get it right. 🙂
It definitely shows. Upon further reflection I would go as far to say it’s like streaming into your consciousness. Do you practice free-writing by any chance?
I don’t, but by usually not having a focused theme or topic in mind when I start writing, my subconscious flows in whatever direction it chooses. Of course revision is essential to the process.
Thank you.
When it comes to corvids and straw men, I’d generally be one to anticipate the best of all possible worlds to arise from their nighttime shenanigans and shared ambitions. Nowadays, though, we’ve come to expect (and perhaps, even, accept?) that the sunset serves only to color our pastoral sinister; and that the godhead we’ve erected points only the way of our abandoned hearts.
We’ve come to that frightening place, haven’t we.
Scarecrow reveals himself to be the Fool in disguise…I should have known. (K)
Scarecrow is multitudes!
Reblogged this on Walttriznastories's Blog and commented:
A very fine poet. Check out his poetry. You will not be disappointed.
Thanks, Walt. I appreciate your support.
“How few of us bottle our life’s cause to sip as needed” — my favorite, in this sea of exquisite lines. Wonderful delivery. Love that the scarecrows came by to keep us company.
Thank you, Annie. Scarecrow shows up when he pleases. I have very little control over him…
That’s the beauty of it, I think.
I think so, too.
Absolutely splendid. The best joke of all is that he helps the crows he is set to scare off
