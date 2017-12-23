Confession to Montgomery, Asleep on the Church Steps

If I walk quietly by

it is not to avoid disturbing you,

but rather myself. What

could I give you

but another bagel, the

boiled dough of nothingness

rising in cloudy water,

delaying, perhaps, another

guilty twinge. You have no

answers but when you

speak to the air, sometimes

a smile creaks through

the broken words, and I

think even in this cloistered

darkness we may close

the circle between halves

and might-have-beens,

an understanding, if only

in the language of bread

and coffee and the

disregarded. But today I stride

on, without pause, counting

on nothing that can’t be

pocketed or spoken aloud,

my steps echoing down

the alley and its secrets,

along the crosswalk’s painted

guides, under the sagging

power lines and through

your streetlight’s dim halo.

This first appeared on the blog in January 2016. I have not seen the man who inspired this poem in over a year. I hope he has found shelter and kindness.