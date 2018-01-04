Lacking benefit of prayer or belief,
it slips through flesh,
praising its temerity. Or,
parting the onion’s core, reclaims
the right to weep.
How many nights have we shared
these pleasures? I smooth the blade
with steel, listening to the fine hum.
“Self-Portrait with Knife” first appeared here in January 2015.
Love the title!
So pleased you like it. Thank you!
Certainly an interesting take. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for reading it, S.B. Much appreciated.
Initially read it as soothe, not smooth. There is definitely a solace in it — great poem.
