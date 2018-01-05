Huazi Ridge (After Wang Wei)

Huazi Ridge

Limitless birds merging

with the autumn-colored hills

all along Huazi Ridge

this sadness, too, without end

Another adaptation. I hope that I’ve not strayed too far from the original’s tone.

The transliteration on Chinese-Poems.com offers:

Fly bird go no limit

Join mountain again autumn colour

Up down Huazi Ridge

Melancholy feeling what extreme

“Huazi Ridge” last appeared on the blog in June 2016.