Huazi Ridge (After Wang Wei)

Limitless birds merging
with the autumn-colored hills
all along Huazi Ridge
this sadness, too, without end
Another adaptation. I hope that I’ve not strayed too far from the original’s tone.
The transliteration on Chinese-Poems.com offers:
Fly bird go no limit
Join mountain again autumn colour
Up down Huazi Ridge
Melancholy feeling what extreme
Well done!
Thanks very much, John.
The words and images together, I could feel my belly fly. !
I hope that didn’t make you nauseous. 🙂
No, I literally felt like I took flight. It was a beautiful feeling! 🙂
Oh, good. Sometimes those sudden ascents can get to you!
very nice poem.
Thanks, Anthony.
There’s a nice wistfulness in your version. I really enjoyed it.
Thanks so much, Joanne!
Pensive. Those wings…(K)
I certainly can’t resist them!
