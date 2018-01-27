Agave
It might deceive.
Or like a cruel
window, live its life
unopened,
offering a view
yet reserving the taste
for another’s
tongue, ignoring
even the wind.
The roots, as always, look down.
* * *
This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal in December 2013, was featured in poems2go in April 2016, and is also included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available for download from the Origami Poems Project: http://www.origamipoems.com/poets/236-robert-okaji
My son’s neighbor in Dallas had this humongous agave next to the driveway adjacent to my son’s driveway. On my last visit I was sad to see they’d taken it out, but I guess the plant had gotten too big for the space.
The get huge! And then they die. But in between, they propagate. Boy do they propagate!
Like rabbits.
Yep.
The solution? tequila!
If only we had the right agave!
mmm…that counts me out, NZ’s not hot enough for an agave, but we do have tequila!
