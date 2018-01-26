Galveston, 1900
First the wind, then a tide like no other
uprooting the calm,
a visage tilted back in descent
as if listening for the aftermath.
And later, the gardener’s lament
and the building’s exposed ribs,
light entering the eternal
orchard, nine children tied to a cincture.
Not even the earth could retain its bodies,
and the sea remanded those given to its care.
“Galveston, 1900” first appeared here in January 2015.
Such a powerful piece. And the pictures fit perfectly.
Thanks, Leslie. That 1900 hurricane was horrifying, but we’ve had others since then. So much devastation. The photos are from morguefile.com.
Morguefile. Even knowing that morgue in this case doesn’t mean a place dead people are kept, I still get goosebumps when I hear that term. I worked for a small town newspaper in my younger days and hated having to file things in the morgue.
It is a bit eerie, isn’t it?
It is.
Galveston is my favorite Texas city. My mind starts composing romantic stories as soon as I arrive. What a tragedy you write about…but since you wrote this piece Texas has had more hurricanes to write about. those are not the kind of stories I conjure up though.
Galveston is interesting, but I wouldn’t want to live there. Guess I’m not a coastal person.
I wouldn’t want to live there either. I just enjoy visiting. I am not a water person either but my allergies do so much better on islands where there is no vegetation.
Amazing 😍
Thank you, Laleh!
