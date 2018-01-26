Galveston, 1900

First the wind, then a tide like no other

uprooting the calm,

a visage tilted back in descent

as if listening for the aftermath.

And later, the gardener’s lament

and the building’s exposed ribs,

light entering the eternal

orchard, nine children tied to a cincture.

Not even the earth could retain its bodies,

and the sea remanded those given to its care.

“Galveston, 1900” first appeared here in January 2015.