Galveston, 1900

Posted on by

file901235706072

Galveston, 1900

First the wind, then a tide like no other
uprooting the calm,

a visage tilted back in descent
as if listening for the aftermath.

And later, the gardener’s lament
and the building’s exposed ribs,

light entering the eternal
orchard, nine children tied to a cincture.

Not even the earth could retain its bodies,
and the sea remanded those given to its care.

file0001863093325

“Galveston, 1900” first appeared here in January 2015.

10 thoughts on “Galveston, 1900

  2. Galveston is my favorite Texas city. My mind starts composing romantic stories as soon as I arrive. What a tragedy you write about…but since you wrote this piece Texas has had more hurricanes to write about. those are not the kind of stories I conjure up though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s