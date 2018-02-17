Call for Submissions: Poems for Peace: Anthology

Some of you might be interested in submitting poems to this anthology. I know I am.
poems for peace: an anthology to uplift encourage & inspire
This anthology, poems for peace (forthcoming, fall 2018), is the love-child of a group of poets and listeners who have been gathering quarterly in San Antonio, Texas since Nov. 11, 2017 in association with the San Antonio peaceCENTER. This anthology will be published as a peaceCENTERbook, with all proceeds going to support the CENTER.
While we are aware that many horrors occur in our world and that, as a people, we seem to be in turmoil and conflict on many fronts, our aim is to provide respite from the apparent problems and to purposefully turn our attention to the good, the Whole, the Holy, that which is full of peace and comfort.
For this inaugural issue of poems for peace, we seek work that is metaphysical, celebratory, fun, funny, lighthearted, playful, thoughtful, warm, tender, beautiful, compassionate, heart-opening, or spiritual without proselytizing, nostalgic without being overly sentimental, empowered without being politically charged and rich with imagery and story but not with graphic insensibility or dealing with overtly, hot topics that may trigger anxiety or anger in the listener (like abuse issues, natural disasters, or tragedy in general).
Rather, we seek work that uplifts, encourages and inspires. We are especially interested in the metaphysically broad; we look for the profound, real, fearless, gender-inclusive, curious voice.
Guidelines:
Please send 3-5 previously unpublished poems of up to ten pages in length and in any form in a single Word document, making sure that no identifying information appears within the document. Include a brief, bio (100 words or less) in your cover letter. Submissions are being hosted by Moon Shadow Sanctuary Press via Submittable only (see link below).
The book will be perfect bound and available online through the peaceCENTERbook link and other online venues plus locally in bookstores TBA. Poets included in the anthology may be invited to participate in future poets for peace events. For more information or to ask questions about poets for peace or submissions, look for us on Face Book, or send us a message here: fb.me/poetsforpeaceSA
Deadline: August 1, 2018
Click here to submit: https://moonshadowsanctuarypress.submittable.com/submit
This sounds lovely, Robert.
I’ve read at two of their events, and count them among my all-time best reading experiences. Joyous, peaceful, supportive, fun.
Oh, even better.
That’s a great project. I think your poems would be a perfect fit. Do keep us updated on this one.
I sent some poems to them just a little while ago.
Great!
This is so needed. Thanks for the heads up.
It is, indeed!
Thanks for this, Bob! I assume that “previously unpublished” applies to poems that may have appeared on one’s blog, but have not been conventionally published. Is that also your understanding?
That is how I interpret “previously unpublished.” To me, “publication” requires an editorial, and not merely a personal, decision.
Seems right to me. Thanks, Bob.
Thanks for sharing this, Robert. I may take a stab at it. Though I’ll have to dig deep to find something that doesn’t scream negativity in my work.
You’re welcome. Even if you don’t find anything suitable, there’s plenty of time before the deadline.
I like this, but do you guys accept submission from Africa? I live in a post insurgency area in Nigeria and I think this would be great too around here.
I’m not affiliated with the publication, but I would guess that there are no restrictions as to where the poets are from. You might contact them – there’s a link above.
It’s good to see this come around again. Thank you, Robert.
I’ll certainly buy a copy!
