Patterns
For one who moves in uncertainty, this
flower, the petals of which
gently fade, as if reason
is found in the decline of beauty
and its comforts.
But all you touch remains
touched. If silence reveals the body
of music, what can be said of darkness? Words
appear motionless until they blossom, a
pattern seldom seen yet carried to us in
all manner of conveyance. Listen,
for there is no purer voice.
Let the earth speak.
“Patterns” first appeared here in March, 2015, and again in June 2016. I wrote it 30-some years ago, placed it in a folder and promptly forgot it.
Words fail me.
I am listening!
❤
Thank you, Carrie!
“But all you touch remains touched.”
A sobering thought.
Not all touches are bad.
“But all you touch remains touched.” – suggests your poem touched you … not really forgotten.
Well, I did recognize it once I pulled it out of the file. Ha!
As music comes from silence does darkness come from light or can it only be a fading of light? “All you touch remains touched” Reminds me a little of Barton Smock’s “Everything i touch remembers being my hand.”
It’s a good thing you found it again
