Letter to Wright from Between Gusts

Dear Tami: The wind here speaks an undiscovered language:

diffident, it lurks in the background, stuttering, fingering

everything, shifting directions, mocking us, barely noticeable

until it gets pissed off and BLOWS! Then, shit happens. Pickle

jars appear in purses. Love notes remain unwritten. Shingles

flap across the lawn and idiots are elected to office (nothing new,

I know). When I was a kid I marveled at those fortunates who

lived under the same roof for years, for decades, entire lives, while

my family rolled around the globe, collecting vaccination scars

like postcards or nesting dolls. How interesting, I thought then,

to know and be known, to avoid the perpetual newcomer’s

path. Having shared this house with my wife and various dogs,

birds, rodents, insects and arachnids for thirty-three years, I now

know this – home is not a stationary edifice. No cornerstone

defines it any better than fog rubbing the juniper’s tired back,

or courting mayflies announcing warmth’s arrival in their brief

pre-death interludes. Desire is a feckless mistress; after obtaining

the prize, we miss the abandoned and wonder what might have

been. When you arrive at your new town remember this: no one

is stranger to you than yourself. I speak from experience, having

absorbed differences at one end only to watch them emerge

hand-in-hand at the other, like newborn twins or nearly forgotten

reminders of an uncle’s kindness in a year of typhoons and sharp

replies and rebuilt lives. Home is a smile, a lover’s sleepy touch

at 3 a.m., or the secret knock between childhood friends reunited

after decades. It lives in soft tissue, not steel, and breathes water

and air, flame and soil and everything between. But it can’t exist

without your mind and body lugging it around. I would like to

tell you what the wind is saying, but it’s singing different tunes

these days, and my translation skills begin and end in that still

place between gusts, floating in the twilit air like so many empty

pockets. These are the only words I have. Not much to hang a hat

on, and I apologize for my shortcomings and inability to expound

with clarity. I speak in poetry, but mean well. May your moons

be bright and your winds wild yet gentle, even if you can’t fathom

their meaning. I’ll keep trying if you will. All the best, Bob.

“Letter to Wright from Between Gusts” was published at The Lake in August 2017. Many thanks to editor John Murphy for accepting this piece, and to T.S. Wright for inspiring it.