Letter to Wright from Between Gusts
Dear Tami: The wind here speaks an undiscovered language:
diffident, it lurks in the background, stuttering, fingering
everything, shifting directions, mocking us, barely noticeable
until it gets pissed off and BLOWS! Then, shit happens. Pickle
jars appear in purses. Love notes remain unwritten. Shingles
flap across the lawn and idiots are elected to office (nothing new,
I know). When I was a kid I marveled at those fortunates who
lived under the same roof for years, for decades, entire lives, while
my family rolled around the globe, collecting vaccination scars
like postcards or nesting dolls. How interesting, I thought then,
to know and be known, to avoid the perpetual newcomer’s
path. Having shared this house with my wife and various dogs,
birds, rodents, insects and arachnids for thirty-three years, I now
know this – home is not a stationary edifice. No cornerstone
defines it any better than fog rubbing the juniper’s tired back,
or courting mayflies announcing warmth’s arrival in their brief
pre-death interludes. Desire is a feckless mistress; after obtaining
the prize, we miss the abandoned and wonder what might have
been. When you arrive at your new town remember this: no one
is stranger to you than yourself. I speak from experience, having
absorbed differences at one end only to watch them emerge
hand-in-hand at the other, like newborn twins or nearly forgotten
reminders of an uncle’s kindness in a year of typhoons and sharp
replies and rebuilt lives. Home is a smile, a lover’s sleepy touch
at 3 a.m., or the secret knock between childhood friends reunited
after decades. It lives in soft tissue, not steel, and breathes water
and air, flame and soil and everything between. But it can’t exist
without your mind and body lugging it around. I would like to
tell you what the wind is saying, but it’s singing different tunes
these days, and my translation skills begin and end in that still
place between gusts, floating in the twilit air like so many empty
pockets. These are the only words I have. Not much to hang a hat
on, and I apologize for my shortcomings and inability to expound
with clarity. I speak in poetry, but mean well. May your moons
be bright and your winds wild yet gentle, even if you can’t fathom
their meaning. I’ll keep trying if you will. All the best, Bob.
“Letter to Wright from Between Gusts” was published at The Lake in August 2017. Many thanks to editor John Murphy for accepting this piece, and to T.S. Wright for inspiring it.
Amazing – crossing my fingers you record this one!
The poem (btw, marvelous way to speak!) itself is “wild yet gentle”!
One line seized me: “no one is stranger to you than yourself.” That explains so damn much!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Jazz. I may record it one of these days. It’s rather long for me. Ha. That line seemed to encapsulate much of my life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a treasure of insights!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, V.J.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, E.R.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best place to settle down in is our being. Much more difficult than an apartment or city though…(K)
LikeLiked by 2 people
It only took me about fifty years to learn that lesson. 🙂 Still working on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the process ever ends.
LikeLike
I so enjoyed this. There are many lines that speak to me but this one was my favorite. “my translation skills begin and end in that still
place between gusts, floating in the twilit air like so many empty
pockets.”
LikeLike
” I would like to
tell you what the wind is saying, but it’s singing different tunes
these days, and my translation skills begin and end in that still
place between gusts”
breathtaking Zen
I love the ‘open-ended formlessness’ (not sure if that describes it best,
but its what I felt “between gusts”)
It highlights the wisdom and the vulnerability and the poetry that sings
through the lines.
LikeLike