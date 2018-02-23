Video: Lucille Clifton on Where Ideas Come From

In this short video the great Lucille Clifton reflects on where ideas come from.
You can find other Lucille Clifton videos at the Poetry Breaks series on Poets.org.
Kick the ideas out of the way,
and have a hectic poetic day.
Ha!
Liz Gilbert says ideas are swarming all around, looking for a “taker” who will help them materialize. Maybe she got that from Lucille?
