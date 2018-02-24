Shadow Charm
When you place your mouth
to my ear
how does the ocean know
which wave
to relinquish?
In your darkness I find teeth.
Blessings of the meek-throated.
A ribbed tunnel. Codicil.
Your tongue scrawls: too late,
the unsaid nerve-sparked and
dilated too late
And my skin replies: with
lightning all strikes
count to each its charge
“how does the ocean know which wave to relinquish?” absolutely stunning ❤
Thank you, Sarah!
This is superb, Robert! From start to finish, a solid poem!
Thank you, Tre!
You’re most welcome, Robert!
Wonderful Bob! …and how long till the thunder rolls!!
Dwight
It rolled in the wee hours this morning, Dwight. 🙂
How good is that!! :>)
I do love a good storm, and how the human senses react to the sudden brightness and awakening sound.
I sometimes find them somewhat comforting. Other times, not so much. Ha!
That shivers down the spine feeling can either be good or bad. 😊
Stunning
