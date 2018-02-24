Shadow Charm

When you place your mouth

to my ear

how does the ocean know

which wave

to relinquish?

In your darkness I find teeth.

Blessings of the meek-throated.

A ribbed tunnel. Codicil.

Your tongue scrawls: too late,

the unsaid nerve-sparked and

dilated too late

And my skin replies: with

lightning all strikes

count to each its charge

“Shadow Charm” was published in August 2017 in The Icarus Anthology.