Aubade (Inca Dove)

Such delicacy

evokes the evolution of hand

and wing, a growth

reflecting all we’ve come

to know. Two doves

sit on the fence, cold wind ruffling

their feathers. What brings them

to this place of no

shelter, of wind and rain

and clarity defied? Fingers

often remember what the mind

cannot. Silence

complicates our mornings.

This last appeared here in October 2016, and was originally published in The Balcones Review in 1987. Seems I was enthralled with birds back then, too…