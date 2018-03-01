Driving to Work, I Pass Myself
Some days the drive takes twenty minutes,
on others, thirty or more. Seems I might pass
myself on the right morning if time flexed its
biceps or looped me into a dimensional shift
thick with donuts and tires and lost minutes.
How odd it would be to wave and say “see ya,”
knowing that tendered frustration grows in
distance, until it takes over the entire mirror.
Looking back, I see my frown diminishing
to a lone point in that shrinking van at the
hill’s crest. Will we meet in the parking
garage? Should I wait? You know the rules.
Thank you. I get lost in these little reveries from time to time…
not a bad way to pass some time and pen a poem
The best way!
Would those be glazed, sprinkled, or maybe maple-bacon donuts? There’s nothing like a good sinker, with a nice hot cup of coffee for dunking, while lost in a reverie over the view forward, lateral, or aft, to throw a wrench into the timeline of any continuum.
Ooh, maple-bacon, of course. With a cup of strong, black French Roast coffee, which I happen to be drinking now. Alas, no donuts in sight (not that I need one).
Love it.
Thank you, Jeni!
Love it, especially the title. I think I’ve done that!
I’m certain that I have! 🙂
VERY intriguing … conjures curiosity about all the other red Rav4s I see on the roads … darkened glass makes who’s inside just a guess … are they other times of me, are other mes getting ahead of me? Will the others wait for me in the parking garage (whatever THAT metaphor turns out to represent!) … and, for heavens sake – WHAT rules? [Pretty sure I do NOT know the rules!!]
Uh oh. You don’t know the rules? 🙂
Probably not. Might’ve been told the rules once, but my basic nature is avoid-rules, so few come to mind – NONE regarding parking garage encounters with self. 🙂
Super, Sir. Quite a perspective in just a few lines.
Thanks very much, Lee.
Oh, I love this, Robert. Well, I’m a bit obsessed with time–and reveries. . .but brilliantly done.
Thanks, Merril. I can’t escape my fascination with time.
love this!
Thank you, Nancie!
