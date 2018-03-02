After Before

Posted on by

mantis

After Before

A return to that
time when silence

reigned. The neighbor’s
guinea fowl have long

departed, but three cedars
drop needles in the driveway

even as reluctant growth
pushes out from the oaks’

limbs. Nothing circles
below the clouds, no

roosters crow. Feeders
hang still and empty.

The wrens remain
cloistered. You read

these events as separate
birdless chapters, all

hushed in the dappled
air, passages carried

yet confined by nearly
soundless threads

suspended from the
persimmon tree. You admit

a status as sentient
protein, one meal among

many, while you rest
and absorb

the soft ticking
of eighteen eager

juvenile mantises
on the porch screen.

feeder

“After Before” first appeared here in December 2015.

11 thoughts on “After Before

  6. It’s a wonder the greedy corporates haven’t made a smorgasbord of all the birds and consumed them into extinction yet……. Really !! 18 Mantises on your porch screen, Ah a sight to be seen…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

