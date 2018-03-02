After Before
A return to that
time when silence
reigned. The neighbor’s
guinea fowl have long
departed, but three cedars
drop needles in the driveway
even as reluctant growth
pushes out from the oaks’
limbs. Nothing circles
below the clouds, no
roosters crow. Feeders
hang still and empty.
The wrens remain
cloistered. You read
these events as separate
birdless chapters, all
hushed in the dappled
air, passages carried
yet confined by nearly
soundless threads
suspended from the
persimmon tree. You admit
a status as sentient
protein, one meal among
many, while you rest
and absorb
the soft ticking
of eighteen eager
juvenile mantises
on the porch screen.
“After Before” first appeared here in December 2015.
nearly / soundless threads / suspended from the / persimmon tree …
Something to chew on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll leave that to the mantises. 🙂
LikeLike
Such flowing, mesmeric, language
LikeLiked by 1 person
I blame it on the birds!
LikeLiked by 1 person
An inspired piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, S.B.
LikeLike
Birdless…I can’t imagine it. (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard to imagine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a wonder the greedy corporates haven’t made a smorgasbord of all the birds and consumed them into extinction yet……. Really !! 18 Mantises on your porch screen, Ah a sight to be seen…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re just lucky, thus far. Yes, the mantis sighting was spectacular.
LikeLike