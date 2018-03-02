After Before

A return to that

time when silence

reigned. The neighbor’s

guinea fowl have long

departed, but three cedars

drop needles in the driveway

even as reluctant growth

pushes out from the oaks’

limbs. Nothing circles

below the clouds, no

roosters crow. Feeders

hang still and empty.

The wrens remain

cloistered. You read

these events as separate

birdless chapters, all

hushed in the dappled

air, passages carried

yet confined by nearly

soundless threads

suspended from the

persimmon tree. You admit

a status as sentient

protein, one meal among

many, while you rest

and absorb

the soft ticking

of eighteen eager

juvenile mantises

on the porch screen.

“After Before” first appeared here in December 2015.