Poem Up At The Pangolin Review

Posted on by

My poem “No One Knows” is live at The Pangolin Review, an interesting little journal out of Mauritius. You’ll have to scroll down to find my piece.

And if you don’t know what a pangolin is, picture an armadillo with scales and the ability to emit a foul odor reminiscent of a skunk.

12 thoughts on “Poem Up At The Pangolin Review

  1. Wow! What a cool creature! And, uh … congrats on the poem going up. Having seen the photo and read the description — thanks for sharing that — I’ve got to say the pangolin is sort of a scene stealer. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  3. Congratulations.
    Know what a pangoline is. Saw a few during my childhood. They are native to my home state of Assam in north east India. Unfortunately due to reckless hunting for its meat and scales, nearly extinct now. Harmless mammals, keep to themselves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

      • GUWAHATI: In a development that lays bare the rampant illegal trade in wildlife in the North East, the pangolin, which is found in the region besides some other parts of the country, has been ranked as the ‘most illegally traded mammal of the world’.

        Pangolins are burrowing mammals covered in protective overlapping scales made of keratin, the same protein that forms human hair and fingernails. Commercially they are poached because their scales can be used in traditional medicine, as fashion accessories and eaten as a high-end cuisine.

        Conservationists have, in view of the seriousness of the situation, called for equating illegal trade in pangolin parts with that of rhino horn by enforcement authorities and NGOs, as the extent of illegal trade in pangolins can drive them to extinction in India.

        Like

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s