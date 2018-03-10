Poem Up At The Pangolin Review

My poem “No One Knows” is live at The Pangolin Review, an interesting little journal out of Mauritius. You’ll have to scroll down to find my piece.
And if you don’t know what a pangolin is, picture an armadillo with scales and the ability to emit a foul odor reminiscent of a skunk.
Wow! What a cool creature! And, uh … congrats on the poem going up. Having seen the photo and read the description — thanks for sharing that — I’ve got to say the pangolin is sort of a scene stealer. 🙂
I know! Isn’t it fascinating? Kinda cute, at least from a distance.
I thought so, too.
Congratulations, Robert. No one knows, indeed.
As for the pangolin–interesting, but I don’t think I want one to visit. 😉
I definitely wouldn’t want one for a pet, but I think they’re pretty neat.
Congratulations.
Know what a pangoline is. Saw a few during my childhood. They are native to my home state of Assam in north east India. Unfortunately due to reckless hunting for its meat and scales, nearly extinct now. Harmless mammals, keep to themselves.
Thank you. Our armadillos aren’t quite as interesting.
Maybe that’s why they are still surviving.
GUWAHATI: In a development that lays bare the rampant illegal trade in wildlife in the North East, the pangolin, which is found in the region besides some other parts of the country, has been ranked as the ‘most illegally traded mammal of the world’.
Pangolins are burrowing mammals covered in protective overlapping scales made of keratin, the same protein that forms human hair and fingernails. Commercially they are poached because their scales can be used in traditional medicine, as fashion accessories and eaten as a high-end cuisine.
Conservationists have, in view of the seriousness of the situation, called for equating illegal trade in pangolin parts with that of rhino horn by enforcement authorities and NGOs, as the extent of illegal trade in pangolins can drive them to extinction in India.
Congrats, Bob.
Thanks, Ken.
Another good Okaji poem!
