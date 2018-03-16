From Alternative Fiction & Poetry (1987)

(This first appeared here in March 2014).
Quite the interesting mag back in the day. This particular issue saw the likes of Bukowski, Ivan Arguelles, Lyn Lifshin, Norm Moser, Sheila E. Murphy, and, well, me, among others. I was thinner back then, as was my poetry.
no more than
the slow grace
of light turning
the leaf so
patient in the
air and colder
now that sense
of permanence unfurled
it is not
long to wait
as Wang Wei
said in his
letter I listen
for a sound
but hear none
Your “thinner” assessment brought a smile, Bob. I still feel your essence coming through.
Well, some of the poems have gotten weightier over the years. 😄
You have so much variety …the concept and feel different in each post
Thank you. I believe that common threads persist between most of the posts, but I enjoy challenging myself by attempting different styles, forms and voices.
This stirs my recent “Zen-ish” focus … does not strike me as “thin” (well, a title would be nice …) Leaves me longing for the silence of no sound, wondering – if I could get back to 1987, could I find such silence?
It might be a different silence.
I suspect silence is relative …
