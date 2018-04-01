

Irretrievable

How we grieve the simplest

truth: we are

the scatterings,

relics of

the mind’s

erosions,

less than the sum

of our bodies. I cannot see

the word

but it smokes like

the color green

burning, but not of

flame, and once

the knife enters

you must avoid

its secretion

and peel the flesh

to reveal

what hides within:

the stem’s

purchase, pith,

seeds,

the irretrievable

shape

of a word

my lips cannot

form.

***

“Irretrievable” first appeared in a slightly different form in Vayavya, in December 2013, and subsequently appeared here in April 2016..