Gaza
We presume affliction by census,
whereas light
requires no faith.
Is the roofless house a home? When you call
who answers? The vulture
spreads its wings
but remains on post. Shifting,
I note minute of angle, windage. No
regrets, only tension. Breathe in. Exhale.
Again.
***
“Gaza” first appeared here in July, 2014, and is included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.
Wonderful write.
Thank you very much!
This… makes the poem for me as the reader, what a great setup here, Robert!
“Is the roofless house a home? When you call
who answers?”
Thanks, Tre. I possess few answers, but boy do I have questions!
Haha. I’ve a ton of questions myself. I’m certain you’re not alone. You’re most welcome.
Again, again, and still. (K)
It continues…
