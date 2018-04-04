Gaza

We presume affliction by census,

whereas light

requires no faith.

Is the roofless house a home? When you call

who answers? The vulture

spreads its wings

but remains on post. Shifting,

I note minute of angle, windage. No

regrets, only tension. Breathe in. Exhale.

Again.

***

“Gaza” first appeared here in July, 2014, and is included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.