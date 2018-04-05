Setting Fire to the Origami Crane (the one floating on Muscongus Bay) at Sunset

Who is to say which comes first, the flaming crane

or the sunset’s burst just over the horizon

and under the clouds? There are causes and causations,

an illness named bad air and another attributed to wolf

bites, neither accurate. There is the paraffin to melt,

and the folded paper resting comfortably nearby, with

a small, unopened tin of shoe polish and the sound of

tears striking newsprint. You know the myth of the

Viking burial — the burning ship laden with treasure

and the deceased clothed in all his finery. But pyres

are lighted to make ash of bodies, to ease the soul’s

transition to the heavens. Think of how disturbing

it would be to come upon the charred lumps of your

loved one washed ashore. And other myths — various

versions of the afterlife created to bend wills and

foster hope where little exists — to which have you

departed? There are no returns in your future, no more

givings, and your ashes have dispersed among the clouds

and in the water. They’ve been consumed by earth and

sky, inhaled and swallowed, digested, coughed out but

never considered for what they were. So I’ve printed

your name a thousand times on this sheet, and will

fold and launch it, aflame, watching the letters that

comprise you, once again, rise and float, mingle

and interact, forming acquaintances, new words,

other names, partnerships, loves, ascending to the end.

* * *

This was written for the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge. To read the poignant story behind the poem’s title (which I was unaware of), visit Jilanne Hoffman’s blog.