Edward Hirsch’s How to Read a Poem and Fall in Love with Poetry

In a nod to National Poetry Month, the Poetry Foundation has posted the first chapter of Edward Hirsch’s superb How to Read a Poem and Fall in Love with Poetry. One of my favorite all-time reads. If you haven’t read this book, dip into the first chapter now.
What a wonderful introduction for the newbie, and a reminder for us old jaded writers. Thanks, Robert. I hadn’t opened the Poetry Foundation’s post yet today, so I saw it from you first.
I was compelled to share as soon as I saw it!
Where does a poem come from? The sources of inspiration are many, from reason to a touch of madness.
That makes so much sense. Especially the madness part. lol
Such a great book!
That book is top gasoline. Quite helpful for beginners of the craft.
