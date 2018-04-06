Edward Hirsch’s How to Read a Poem and Fall in Love with Poetry

In a nod to National Poetry Month, the Poetry Foundation has posted the first chapter of Edward Hirsch’s superb How to Read a Poem and Fall in Love with Poetry. One of my favorite all-time reads. If you haven’t read this book, dip into the first chapter now.

8 thoughts on “Edward Hirsch’s How to Read a Poem and Fall in Love with Poetry

