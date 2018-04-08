Forever
Our dogs hide under the bed,
escaping thunder.
But the sun shatters
a cloud and I know
we will live forever.
Each hour is the sky,
every day, another
star. Now the trees
join the wind
in rejoicing. This
is what we make,
they say. Only this.
* * *
“Forever” made its last appearance here in July 2016.
Yes, to this–the sun-shattered clouds and the reaffirmation of life.
(But I could do without the terrifying thunderstorms.) 🙂
One of our dogs slept in her crate last night, due to lightning and thunder. We got very little rain, but it was noisy!
But the sun shatters a cloud and I know we will live forever… Praise Amaterasu O-mikami for that! 🙂
I suppose “forever” could be negotiable. It seems a bit long for my taste, now that I think of it.
Would love to see this one and others gathered in a microchap some day.
That could happen, Jan! Thank you.
Wonderful… and thank u!
We are stardust, after all. As forever as there could be…(K)
Which is infinite, to my way of thinking. 🙂
Love the quiet praise of this, Bob! Soul food!
Thank you, Lynne. The country can do that to me!
Robert, saw your listing in San Antonio for poetry month, congratulations, I was too sick to commit to any readings, but I’m getting much better, hope to come say hello before 2018 is done. Be well my friend 💓
What’s this … are you reading in San Antonio this month? When and where?
Not as far as I know. 🙂 I think Candice may be referring to a listing of local/regional poets with books recently published.
Hoping to hear you read in Austin sometime or other … hint, hint!
Life is calming down, so who knows what the future will bring?
I think Robert may be, he’s listed in the poetry pamphlet.
So glad you’re improving. I look forward to visiting, Candice. Thank you.
“the trees join the wind in rejoicing” is comforting … next thunderstorm I will explain to our Labrador that the noise is just celebration. (I’ll be amused, even if she isn’t.)
Ha! I’ve not been able to convince our dogs of that. Of course they may equate celebration to fireworks…
I do hope…
🙂
Beautiful, Robert. We are having a doozy of a rain/thurnderstorm and the doggy is stressed. Waiting for the calm!
