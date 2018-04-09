

In the Place of Cold Doors

We have a word for everything,

or seven for nothing. Soon

you’ll enter and I’ll talk

on the other side,

watch for signs in every

dropped crumb,

every nailhead and

embedded phrase remembered

in another’s voice. The light

will dim and I’ll look for rain and

go on speaking. My words will wander

unnoticed. You hear only yesterday.

“In the Place of Cold Doors” first appeared in Gossamer: An Anthology of Contemporary World Poetry, published by Kindle Magazine in Kolkata, India. I was thrilled to have several poems included in the anthology.