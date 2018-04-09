The Ballad of Banaabkwe and Her Gulls

Prairiepomes

What diplomacy today

can bring to the rescue mice fit to chew through

plastic nooses carelessly left to wind around

the bleeding necks and throats of sea elephants?

You don’t hear that fable, now, do you? – Don Perkins

1.

Banaabekwe, at her loom of seagrass

slowly, in dappled morning sun, weaves

stories for her little ones, to wear as necklace

until they are strong enough

to swim all the way out to sea.

There, the young manatees lay

their grass mantles upon a tide roller

a brave declaration of status attained

and pledge of love to salt water.

It is the gulls who act as midwives

to this epic surfing task; they cry

urging on the young ones, and send

their own youth to the challenge –

– Who can snatch a grass garland

from the crest of a wave, before

it breaks? Who dares leave it longest

even…