The Ballad of Banaabkwe and Her Gulls

Anna Marie Sewell’s poetry is a force of nature. Read this!
What diplomacy today
can bring to the rescue mice fit to chew through
plastic nooses carelessly left to wind around
the bleeding necks and throats of sea elephants?
You don’t hear that fable, now, do you? – Don Perkins
1.
Banaabekwe, at her loom of seagrass
slowly, in dappled morning sun, weaves
stories for her little ones, to wear as necklace
until they are strong enough
to swim all the way out to sea.
There, the young manatees lay
their grass mantles upon a tide roller
a brave declaration of status attained
and pledge of love to salt water.
It is the gulls who act as midwives
to this epic surfing task; they cry
urging on the young ones, and send
their own youth to the challenge –
– Who can snatch a grass garland
from the crest of a wave, before
it breaks? Who dares leave it longest
even…
View original post 723 more words
Thank you for sharing this, Bob. She has crafted a tale for generations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an amazing piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely wonderful…
LikeLike