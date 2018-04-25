Recording of “Ode to Bacon”

Ode to Bacon
How you lend
yourself
to others,
enhancing even
the sweetest fig
in your embrace
over coals,
or consider
your rendered
self, how it
deepens flavor
with piggish
essence, coating
or absorbed,
blended or
sopped. O belly
of delight, o wonder
of tongues,
how could I not
love you
and your infinite
charms, even
when you resist
my efforts and
shoot sizzling bits
of yourself
onto my naked
hands? I pay
this toll
gladly,
today and
next year
and all those
days to follow,
till the last piece
is swallowed
and our sun
goes dark.
Hyperbole
becomes you,
smoked beauty,
salted love,
and I shall never
put you down
or leave you
behind
on a plate
to be discarded
or forgotten,
unloved.
“Ode to Bacon” first appeared here in July 2017, thanks to T.S. Wright’s challenge.
This so beautiful, love the audio…. Now am craving for bacon…hahaha
Ooh, the siren call of sizzling bacon!
Haha yeah… 😂
Just what I needed this morning! Your food inspired poetry is always my favorite.
Thank you very much!
Really nice and so glad it is only an hour to tea time now. Shame I can’t incorporate Bacon into my rice dish 🙂
I love bacon with rice! I often have it for breakfast, with eggs. Mmmm!
Oh yes. And always. (K)
One of the loves of my life. 🙂
Love the sizzling spatter of your love in the background. Wonderful presentation, Robert. ❤
Thank you, Olga. I had much fun with this one.
My kids and I listened together, and there were big smiles! Matt was impressed by your dubbed-in bacon sizzling! Cam and I agree that it was a compelling touch!
If only digital odor had been invented! That would be compelling!
Thank you for the sounds of cooking bacon to accompany all of that “piggish essence,” “smoked beauty,” and “salted love”❣️
What better sound? 🙂
It’s definitely in my top 3. I grinned the whole time I was listening to your ode.
I actually had to create a soundscape for a class I took a number of years ago and I recorded a lot of kitchen sounds including frying bacon, running water, and silverware clattering on the counter.
I’m slowly getting comfortable with using Audacity for editing sounds. It’s fun! Tomorrow’s post uses six separate recordings. 🙂
Oh so soooooooooooo enticing! Love that sizzle behind your voice … the two sounds pair well.
There’s nothing like a good sizzle!
I still love this! Even on a second reading! So tongue in cheek. I appreciate it despite being vegetarian. I remember the bacon of my youth and smell it now wafting in the air of this room.
Thank you. Tongue in cheek, but still salivating!
Love it – a poem my husband can relate to – wonderful.
that sound tho….
