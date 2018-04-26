Recording of “Helsinki”

My poem “Helsinki” can be found at Panoply. It was inspired in part by a Facebook thread on which editors commented on what caused them to instantly reject poems. One said beginning a poem at a window was cause for rejection. Hence the first line.
Hearing you read the last stanza really brings the first stanza to life, echoing it more than text could.
That’s the beauty of recording – poets can capture their pieces as they hear them in their own minds. I had fun with this recording – the cafe and cobblestone sounds were actually recordings from Finland. Not that anyone would notice. Ha!
Absolutely great, line after line…
Thanks, Daniel. The contrarian in me doesn’t like to be told what I shouldn’t write. Ha!
Really loved the imagery.
Thanks very much, Emily.
Those background sounds DO add to the charm … and that edge of defiance in your voice accented by footsteps (at least, that’s what my ears heard) is a perfect blend. This is a delightful listen. Thank you!
Thank you! What you call defiance, Stephanie L. Harper would call insolence. You’re both right. Ha!
The neighborhood dogs’ response to the griddling of sausages was also a delicious pairing for such an entree of defiance! You certainly know a thing or two about indulging in insolence… 😉
Useful limitations when nothing else works…..A frosted pane I’ll never truly unlatch. Perfect.
Thanks, Jilanne! Poetry is an odd creature…
Excellent
Love that ending!
