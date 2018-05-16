Gemini Ink Writers Conference in San Antonio, July 2018

This 3-day conference has quite the line up in poetry, with renowned poet and editor Veronica Golos, Pulitzer Prize winner Vijay Seshadri, and Ruth Lilly Prize winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Martín Espada. I can’t pass up this opportunity, and have already registered for Veronica Golos’s workshop. The conference runs from Friday, July 20 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 22. If you’re a local or don’t mind traveling and want to sample the Texas summer (we do have air conditioning), you might consider Gemini Ink Writers Conference. I’m excited!

The non-poetry offerings are equally impressive, but hey, I’m a poet, and will let someone else address those.