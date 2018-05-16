Politics
No snakes here,
but a little voice
says the mice
will return,
and which
do you prefer,
the one that
gnaws open
ramen packages
then craps
on your plate
or the one
who takes
its prey
under the house
and swallows
it whole,
leaving
no bones
behind?
“Politics” first appeared here in January 2017.
Mmm it’s got teeth Bob.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do feel a little chewed up lately. 🙂
LikeLike
This is a good one! Well done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew. Much appreciated, as always.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OOOOH, I like this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Mary Jo.
LikeLike
Ouch
LikeLike