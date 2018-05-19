Steps
Up or down, it’s all the same.
How the knee or hip strains under the planet’s
surge. Opposite, and unequally felt.
One knows pain, the other does not.
Forever spinning, we remain still,
moving in place. Wanting.
As the heart pumps,
stronger for its labor,
accustomed to the effort.
“Stronger for its labor” – what winds me strengthens my heart? I like this sense of compensation … even if mostly psychological, metaphor. Age steadily inhibits getting up and down inclines of any form – as difficulty increases, likewise the urge to climb, prove I still can. Steps physical or procedural beckon “I dare you”. Love the image of shadow approaching steps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This aging process is more difficult than I expected! I used to ignore pain and it would eventually go away. Now, it becomes worse. 🙂
The image is from morguefile.com. It seemed perfect for the poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I liked this a lot. “Forever spinning, we remain still,
moving in place. Wanting.” this part really spoke to me 🙂
LikeLike
Such a sublime poem. You manage to capture the beauty in the trivial so perfectly. 🖤
LikeLike