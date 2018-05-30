The Fullness That Precedes

it is not

the moon but

rain that attracts

me to this

place no faint

light no shadow

but the fullness

that precedes its

history that of

magic from nothing

to nothing by

which one may

discern perfection a

cloud the solitary

note of distraction

Written in the 80s, “The Fullness That Precedes” first appeared here in May 2015.