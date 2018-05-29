The Box

Opened or closed, the mood

descends

with the pull of tooth and

tongue

and discarded sound in wet

grass,

its odor mingling with

cordite

by summer pavement under the

canopy,

six plastic flowers faded by the

sun,

and photographs scattered over scraped

earth,

where we stand bound and

apart,

I reach toward

you

and find only

air.

“The Box” first appeared here in May 2015.