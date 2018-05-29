The Box
Opened or closed, the mood
descends
with the pull of tooth and
tongue
and discarded sound in wet
grass,
its odor mingling with
cordite
by summer pavement under the
canopy,
six plastic flowers faded by the
sun,
and photographs scattered over scraped
earth,
where we stand bound and
apart,
I reach toward
you
and find only
air.
“The Box” first appeared here in May 2015.
This is nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
Would you like to share your content on our open blogging social website and get your blog to reach more people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I might. Please provide a link. Thanks for asking.
LikeLike
Please visit Ascerblog.xyz
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
Gosh Robert, I read something like this and I wonder why I bother to write. So humbled. So beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, thanks, Deb! You are too kind.
LikeLike
You’ve distilled that loss. Several times over, making a potent liquor of grief. Thank you.
LikeLike
Love it! I couldn’t figure out what it was until I saw the picture at the end. “And find only air” is a sad and beautiful ending.
LikeLike