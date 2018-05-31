“Egg” by Joyce Peseroff

In this stunning poem on Agni Online, Joyce Peseroff muses about privilege and the gift of a single egg. Agni is one of my dream journals. I’ve yet to be published there, but back in the 80s received an encouraging hand-scrawled note from the founding editor, and more recently received one of my favorite rejections ever, stating “this is not our standard rejection.” One of these days…
Oh my–that is stunning. And if you have to be rejected. . . 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quite the poem! Well, we won’t mention the others… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
I loved it, Bob! Thanks again for introducing me to another fabulous poet I hadn’t yet met! And I hope your Agni dream comes true 🤞
LikeLike
I will have to re-read and re-read “Egg.” Just the structure — the deceptively simple prose sentences, the lack of question marks, the uniform spacing — is powerful. Thanks, Bob! And one day you’ll be there, too; I know it.
LikeLike