“Egg” by Joyce Peseroff

In this stunning poem on Agni Online, Joyce Peseroff muses about privilege and the gift of a single egg. Agni is one of my dream journals. I’ve yet to be published there, but back in the 80s received an encouraging hand-scrawled note from the founding editor, and more recently received one of my favorite rejections ever, stating “this is not our standard rejection.” One of these days…

  2. I loved it, Bob! Thanks again for introducing me to another fabulous poet I hadn’t yet met! And I hope your Agni dream comes true 🤞

  3. I will have to re-read and re-read “Egg.” Just the structure — the deceptively simple prose sentences, the lack of question marks, the uniform spacing — is powerful. Thanks, Bob! And one day you’ll be there, too; I know it.

