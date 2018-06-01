The Trains I Know
The trains I know
seek solitude
in darkness,
they wear
wind and cold
with pride,
are never
lonely.
Sometimes they
sing too loud,
or mourn
harshly a
star’s fall, but
they never
deny their
purpose: to
draw between
and connect,
to witness and
serve, to bear
and endure
our unsought
burdens
to the end.
* * *
“The Trains I Know” last appeared here in July 2015.
a great metaphor for connection, inclusion and willpower!!

Thanks very much!

I have a thing for and about trains and will now add your poem to the growing metaphors in my head. Choo choo.

I've always loved their sounds. And now it's time for breakfast: Chew chew!

Ha!

I especially like the closing lines of this piece, Bob — bearing our unsought burdens to the end. Nicely wrought, Sir!

Thank you, ma'am. Oh, those stoic trains!
