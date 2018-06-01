Karl Taro Greenfield on Being a ‘Minor’ Writer Posted on June 1, 2018 by robert okaji In this essay on Lithub, Karl Taro Greenfield notes that not every writer is destined for greatness. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Very informative. I think every writer has an image of greatness in their head which can be very disheartening for some.
I’m lucky, in that I have few illusions (delusions?) about my place in the literary world. 🙂
Aim to be able to create the best work you can, thats the philosophy I follow anyway 🙂
Thanks for directing us to this piece, Robert. I enjoyed it and related to it in a number of ways. One thing that Karo Taro Greenfield did not talk about were the role of tastemakers and gatekeepers in lifting up the work of some writers to the exclusion of so many others.
You make a valid point – there are many factors at play in attaining recognition, much less achieving “greatness” in writing. It would be interesting to hear a discussion on this.
It’s true! I write for myself and am far from greatness. Anyone else who appreciates it is a blessing and a bonus! Though I still like to call myself “writer” if only to satisfy my obsession.
