If You Drop Leaves

If you drop leaves when she walks by,

does that signify grief for those

cut down early,

or merely drought?

How easily we abandon and forget.

Yet a whiff of lemon verbena or the light

bouncing from a passing Ford

can call them back,

tiny sorrows ratcheted in sequence

above the cracked well casing

but below the shingles

and near the dwindling shade

tracing its outline on the lawn.

And what do you whisper

alone at night within sight

of sawn and stacked siblings?

Do you suffer anger by way

of deadfall or absorption,

bark grown around and concealing

a penetrating nail, never shedding

tears, never sharing one moment

with another. Offered condolences,

what might you say? Pain earns no

entrance. Remit yourselves.

“If You Drop Leaves” was published at Bad Pony in November 2017. Many thanks to editor Emily Corwin for taking this piece.