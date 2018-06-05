Yesenin

Respite, involuntary and gentle

circling one’s

collar, a touch barely felt, renewed.

Or, the other turns,

belying expression and the halted voice.

The recursive window, closing.

A final poem in blood.

And beyond the glass? The face behind

the indifferent mask

designs its own

smile, risking everything

as the chair’s leg tilts,

inertia become constriction,

the taut lapse begun.

* * *

A fascinating poet, Sergei Yesenin died nearly 90 years ago. You might check out his bio on wikipedia.