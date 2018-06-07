My Poem “Nine Ways of Shaping the Moon” is on Other People’s Flowers Podcast

My poem “Nine Ways of Shaping the Moon” is featured on the Podcast Other People’s Flowers. I’ve never heard this poem read by someone else. It’s good to hear a different voice. Many thanks to Hugo Gibson for recording this version. You may find the podcast at these various links:

Nine Ways of Shaping the Moon

for Lissa

1

Tilt your head and laugh

until the night bends

and I see only you.

2

Weave the wind into a song.

Rub its fabric over your skin.

For whom does it speak?

3

Remove all stars and streetlights.

Remove thought, remove voice.

Remove me. But do not remove yourself.

4

Tear the clouds into threads

and place them in layered circles.

Then breathe slowly into my ear.

5

Drink deeply. Raise your eyes to the brightness

above the cedars. Observe their motion

through the empty glass. Repeat.

6

Talk music to me. Talk conspiracies

and food and dogs and rain. Do this

under the wild night sky.

7

Harvest red pollen from the trees.

Cast it about the room

and look through the haze.

8

From the bed, gaze into the mirror.

The reflection you see is the darkness

absorbing your glow.

9

Fold the light around us, and listen.

You are the moon in whose waters

I would gladly drown.

* * *

First posted in October 2014, and again on Valentine’s Day in 2016, 2017 and 2018, “Nine Ways of Shaping the Moon” also appears in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform. Coincidentally, my poem is paired with one by Veronica Haunani Fitzhugh, with whom I am acquainted via this blog and the Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge. I’m very pleased and proud to have my poem read alongside hers.