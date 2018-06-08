Irene Hergottova (7 Poems)

Daniel Paul Marshall is unearthing some gems in his stint as editor of Underfoot Poetry. Case in point: these poems by Irene Hergottova.
Nothing of Me on the Moon
The moon where I live
sucks up all darkness,
it’s a pond upside down.
The moon that I know
casts a circle of brightness,
a Chinese lantern in the sky.
Like a pot of honey never falling,
she just sits there, waiting for my glance.
I no longer ask such questions as
what’s the air like, is there noise?
I am happy sitting near the window
resting my eyes on the distant ball of stone.
I narrow my view—does she ever wonder,
am I a blot of blood, a stubborn stain
or just a fleeting interest
with a shimmering spotlight,
a random puppet
positioned in a frame…?
In the blink of an eye, everything’s forgotten,
there is nothing of my presence imprinted on the Moon.
An ocean that no one sees,
drops of rain falling on its surface at night…
I mean the sea…
Cheers Bob.
You’ve gathered a group of interesting poets, Daniel. Looking forward to what comes next.
We have a string of good stuff in the works. Still getting a trickle of poets
That’s wonderful.
We also have an idea for getting poets to talk about their experiences with publishing chapbooks & the like, as well as a selection from the work with a prose accompaniment outlining process, problems, style, locations. Hoping it will be insightful for emerging poets. Get yer thought cap on we’ll be calling on you Bob.
I’ve donned the cap. It’s a little tight, but I’ll try to think.
Once you get in the swing…
Joy…. another wonderful new poet to follow, courtesy of Robert! Thanks again
