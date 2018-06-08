Irene Hergottova (7 Poems)

Underfoot Poetry

Nothing of Me on the Moon

The moon where I live

sucks up all darkness,

it’s a pond upside down.

The moon that I know

casts a circle of brightness,

a Chinese lantern in the sky.

Like a pot of honey never falling,

she just sits there, waiting for my glance.

I no longer ask such questions as

what’s the air like, is there noise?

I am happy sitting near the window

resting my eyes on the distant ball of stone.

I narrow my view—does she ever wonder,

am I a blot of blood, a stubborn stain

or just a fleeting interest

with a shimmering spotlight,

a random puppet

positioned in a frame…?

In the blink of an eye, everything’s forgotten,

there is nothing of my presence imprinted on the Moon.

An ocean that no one sees,

drops of rain falling on its surface at night…

I mean the sea…