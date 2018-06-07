While Reading Billy Collins at Bandera’s Best Restaurant, Words Come to Me

And having no other paper at hand,

I scrawl on a dollar bill, “I want to speak

the language of smoke.” My invisible friend

interrupts. That is a white man’s dilemma.

At least you have a dollar and a pen.

“But I’m only half-white,” I reply, “with half

the privilege.” Then you must bear double

the burden,he says. This version of math

twists my intestines into a Gordian knot,

as does the concept of half equals twice,

or in terms I might better comprehend,

one beer equals four when divided by color

or accent and multiplied by projection.

The unsmiling waitress delivers my rib-eye

as I’m dressing the salad, and the check appears

just after the first bites of medium-rare beef

hit my palate, certainly before I can answer the

never-voiced question “would you like dessert?”

Cheese cake, I would have said. Or cobbler. And I

seldom turn down a second beer. This too, I’m told,

is another example of my unearned entitlement. I

contemplate this statement, scribble a few other

phrases on bills, drop them on the table, and walk out,

wondering which direction to take, which to avoid.

* * *

“While Reading Billy Collins at Bandera’s Best Restaurant, Words Come to Me” was a finalist last fall for the Slippery Elm Prize in Poetry. It was published in Slippery Elm (print only) in December 2017. You may be amused to hear that last October I had lunch in Bandera with one of the other finalists in this competition, but not at the restaurant featured in the poem. The photo is of a local bar, not the eatery, but it offers some of the flavor of the town.