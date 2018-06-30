Sheng-yu’s Lament (after Mei Yao-ch’en)
First heaven took my wife,
and now, my son.
These eyes will never dry
and my heart slowly turns to ash.
Rain seeps far into the earth
like a pearl dropped into the sea.
Swim deep and you’ll see the pearl,
dig in the earth and you’ll find water.
But when people return to the source,
we know they’re gone forever.
I touch my empty chest and ask, who
is that withered ghost in the mirror?
* * *
“Sheng-yu’s Lament” is included in my micro-chapbook, No Eye But The Moon’s, available via free download at Origami Poems Project.
The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:
Heaven already take my wife
Again again take my son
Two eyes although not dry
(Disc) heart will want die
Rain fall enter earth in
Pearl sink enter sea deep
Enter sea can seek pearl
Dig earth can see water
Only person return source below
Through the ages know self (yes)
Touch breast now ask who
Emaciated mirror in ghost
Quite beautiful – looking like a good translation, too.
Thank you, Derrick. Mei is one of my favorites.
I love your insight and depth found in the translation. Really a great poem!
dwight
Thanks, Dwight. Mei gets all the credit for the poem. It’s still strong and relevant, even after all these centuries.
Yes, you are right!
So poignant.
He wrote this more than 900 years ago. When will we realize that people are basically the same, despite differing times and cultures.
So true.
Achingly so.
Powerful.
I weep with the author as Ii feel their pain.
The sorrow in her words is deep and strong, these 2 lines are exquisite.
“Rain seeps far into the earth
like a pearl dropped into the sea.”
Thank you for these. I enjoy them. Lending modern interpretations to an ancient voices shortens the perspective gap between the before and the now. Should we be encouraged or disheartened that after so many seeming evolutions, those travails which humanize us remain constant?
